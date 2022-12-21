Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.56. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $1,644,080.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,498,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,498,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

