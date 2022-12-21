ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 94.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 148,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 72,489 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPRO stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $78.71.

