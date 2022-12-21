Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Raised by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.