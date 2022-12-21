Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Increased by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

