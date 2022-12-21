Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut by William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
