Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut by William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $50.02 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

