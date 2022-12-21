Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Insider Sells $64,600.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) insider Alan D. Allred sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Quest Resource Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Resource Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Quest Resource to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

