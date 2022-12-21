Ramin Sayar Sells 32,719 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 32,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $271,567.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 190,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
