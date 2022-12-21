Ramin Sayar Sells 32,719 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 32,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $271,567.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 190,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

