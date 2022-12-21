Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.