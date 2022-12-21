Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.26) to GBX 7,500 ($91.11) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.11) to GBX 8,200 ($99.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.61) to GBX 7,050 ($85.64) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,590.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.97 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.