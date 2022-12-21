Remo Canessa Sells 6,279 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.1 %

Zscaler stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

About Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zscaler by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 76.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.