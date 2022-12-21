Remo Canessa Sells 6,279 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at $34,480,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zscaler Trading Up 1.1 %
Zscaler stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.