Request Price Hits $0.0882 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.20 million and $3.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08748022 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,543,844.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

