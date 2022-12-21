Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paragon 28, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,876,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,906,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,876,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,906,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after purchasing an additional 232,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 305,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 19.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

