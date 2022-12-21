Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rithm Capital Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 192.5% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 33.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.