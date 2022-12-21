Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $244.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.70. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

