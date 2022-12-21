Reviewing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -31.84% -30.39% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cortexyme 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talaris Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,209.73%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,031.15%. Given Cortexyme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.66) -0.68 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.21

Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

