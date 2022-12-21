Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on REYN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,285,000 after acquiring an additional 176,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

