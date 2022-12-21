Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.