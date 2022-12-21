Rocket Pool 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $412,551.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $19.39 or 0.00115009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $367.78 million and approximately $412,551.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

