Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Sector Perform

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $51.33 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

