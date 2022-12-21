Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$42.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

