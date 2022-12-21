Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Outperform

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

DANOY stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

