Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

RSI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $92,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $63,362.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $92,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

