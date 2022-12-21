Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

