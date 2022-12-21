SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.1 %

SAP opened at €97.79 ($104.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.16. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($133.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.