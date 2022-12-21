Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Savannah Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.60. The stock has a market cap of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

