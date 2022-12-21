Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Savannah Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.60. The stock has a market cap of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.