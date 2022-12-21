Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.