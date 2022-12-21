Scott Kessler Sells 13,360 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.