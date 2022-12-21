Scott Matthew Stewart Purchases 7,500 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Matthew Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

