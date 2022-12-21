Shafique Virani Sells 10,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $123,100.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

