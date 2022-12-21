Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.66) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.87) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.84) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.09) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.19) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.80).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,307.50 ($28.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,350.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,255.34. The company has a market capitalization of £162.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.06. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.06).

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.