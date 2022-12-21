Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,279 ($39.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.70. Goodwin has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,570 ($43.37).

In other Goodwin news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,185 ($38.69), for a total transaction of £158,326.35 ($192,330.36).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

