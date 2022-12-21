Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Drops By 9.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.0 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,350.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,153.00 and a 12-month high of $2,697.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,433.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,477.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Articles

