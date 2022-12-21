Short Interest in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW) Drops By 9.4%

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHAW opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

