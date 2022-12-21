Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 9.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

