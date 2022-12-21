Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Drops By 9.6%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Recommended Stories
