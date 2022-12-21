Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 9.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 564,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.80. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMEA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

