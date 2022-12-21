Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 9.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 564,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.80. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMEA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
