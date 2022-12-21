Short Interest in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Decreases By 8.8%

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Boxed Price Performance

Shares of Boxed stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Boxed has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 544,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Boxed

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

