Short Interest in Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Decreases By 9.5%

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 632,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grenke Stock Down 10.5 %

OTCMKTS:GKSGF opened at 21.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.20. Grenke has a 52-week low of 21.56 and a 52-week high of 24.10.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

