Short Interest in Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Decreases By 9.5%

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 632,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grenke Stock Down 10.5 %
OTCMKTS:GKSGF opened at 21.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.20. Grenke has a 52-week low of 21.56 and a 52-week high of 24.10.
Grenke Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grenke (GKSGF)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.