Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Declines By 9.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
IMV Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of IMV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

