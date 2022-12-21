Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Declines By 9.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

IMV Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IMV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

About IMV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 680.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in IMV by 460.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

