Short Interest in Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Declines By 9.2%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.4 days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IHCPF opened at 10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 10.00. Inchcape has a 52-week low of 8.66 and a 52-week high of 10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

