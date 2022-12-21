Short Interest in Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Drops By 9.1%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of ITCFY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

