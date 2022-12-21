Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Decreases By 9.4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at 12.81 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The company had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

