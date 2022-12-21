Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Decreases By 9.4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at 12.81 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of 7.01 and a twelve month high of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The company had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
