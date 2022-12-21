Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Decreases By 10.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank cut shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.