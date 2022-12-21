Short Interest in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Declines By 8.9%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
LogicMark Stock Performance
LogicMark stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.87.
LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 88.42%.
Institutional Trading of LogicMark
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LogicMark (LGMK)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.