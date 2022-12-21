Short Interest in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Declines By 8.9%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LogicMark Stock Performance

LogicMark stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 88.42%.

Institutional Trading of LogicMark

LogicMark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogicMark, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Featured Stories

