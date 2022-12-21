Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Silgan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

