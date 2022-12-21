Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Silgan Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SLGN opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Silgan Company Profile
