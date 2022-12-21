Simon Kirkpatrick Sells 6,332 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £4,622.36 ($5,615.11).
Simon Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total value of £51,948 ($63,104.96).
Mitie Group Price Performance
Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.10 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.07.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
