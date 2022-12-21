Simon Kirkpatrick Sells 70,200 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total value of £51,948 ($63,104.96).
Simon Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £4,622.36 ($5,615.11).
Mitie Group Trading Up 0.7 %
LON MTO opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,725.00. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.10 ($1.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Further Reading
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.