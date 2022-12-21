Simon Kirkpatrick Sells 70,200 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total value of £51,948 ($63,104.96).

Simon Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £4,622.36 ($5,615.11).

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON MTO opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,725.00. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.10 ($1.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

Mitie Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.