SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $144.13 Average PT from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $246.02.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

