SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SJW Group Stock Up 2.7 %

SJW Group stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $81.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,665 shares of company stock worth $169,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

