SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $73.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,665 shares of company stock worth $169,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SJW Group by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

