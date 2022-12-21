Somu Subramaniam Sells 146,825 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,974,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,389,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 1st, Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

