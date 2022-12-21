Somu Subramaniam Sells 146,825 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,974,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,389,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17.

On Monday, November 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

